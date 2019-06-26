Woodbury Central pulls away late to defeat Ridge View

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Woodbury Central scored five runs in the final three innings to take control as the Wildcats went on to defeat Ridge View 7-3 in a Western Valley Conference game last Thursday at Holstein.
Woodbury Central plated three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to go ahead 6-1. Ridge View pulled to within 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
