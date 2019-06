Upper Iowa University has announced its 2019 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients. The honorees included the following students: Efrain Gonzalez, Charles Morgan Scholarship, of Storm Lake. Mickey Vasquez, Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP), of Storm Lake.

