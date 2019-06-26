Times editor promotes Storm Lake diversity on MSNBC

Storm Lake Times editor Art Cullen was a guest on MSNBC’s “Live with Stephanie Ruhle” Friday at 8 a.m. To pull it off, NBC enlisted the help of Buena Vista University media professor Jerry Johnson (far right) and his crew of students in the university’s TV studio. With the help of an NBC satellite truck from Ames, they linked Editor Cullen with the live show originating in New York City. Art told the national audience that Iowans don’t care about the spat between Cory Booker and Joe Biden.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.