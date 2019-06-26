Susan Ferrin, 71, of Storm Lake went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Sue had a difficult multiple-vessel heart bypass in October 2014 and suffered a heart attack on Wednesday that took her life.

Memorial service was held on Monday, June 24, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in E & R Cemetery in rural Schaller.

Susan Marie Demers was born on Oct. 4, 1947, to William and Mildred Demers in Storm Lake. She confessed her faith in Jesus Christ at Immanuel Reformed Church in rural Schaller, and has been a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. She graduated from Galva Community School in 1965.

After high school Susan worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Omaha and Columbus, Ga. before returning to Storm Lake. She later moved to Mitchell, S.D., where she was married to Chuck Ferrin. Their union was blessed with one son, Adam Ferrin.

Susan later returned to Storm Lake and served as a nurse’s aide at BV Manor and for many years as a home health care provider. Her compassion and kindness to those she cared for left a lasting impact on them and their families. Sue had a caring heart and loved taking care of others. She also loved caring for her grandchildren Ardis, Thomas and Alexis.

For the past nine years she lived at Lakeview Manor Apartments and will be missed by her many friends there. She was always ready to give a kind word of encouragement and after retiring due to back problems she spent many hours enjoying games and reading books.

Susan is survived by her son Adam Ferrin and his wife Addie; and her grandchildren: Ardis, Thomas and Alexis; her sister Sandra Demers of Marshalltown; her brothers: Scott and Sandy Demers of Lakeside; and Steven and Kathy Demers of Allendale, Mich.; her aunt Marlys Demers of Lake View; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Susan will be missed by those who knew and loved her gentle spirit and kind heart. May God bless her memory.