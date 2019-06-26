Storm Lake builds early lead in lopsided win over OA-BCIG

Rowan Kolpin collected three hits, including two home runs, scored three runs and drove in three runs, and Holly Dierenfield scattered six hits to help lead Storm Lake to an 11-3 win over OA-BCIG last Thursday at Battle Creek.

The Tornadoes scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to build an 11-0 lead.