Sioux Central holds off late rally by TLC foe N-F to win

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Sioux Central took an 11-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before holding off a late rally by Newell-Fonda to win a Twin Lakes Conference game 11-9 last Thursday in Fonda.
The Rebels plated four runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to take an 11-3 lead.
