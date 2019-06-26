The Senders in Everly

Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, July 6 at Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m. The band will be The Senders and the theme is “Let Freedom Ring.” Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join for a fun evening of dancing. There will be “mixers” to meet other dancers and lots of snacks to enjoy.

