LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I read with interest your Daily News-Son article on “Top Dogs” [6-22-19]. I learned that the Chihuahua was the most popular dog in Maricopa County. I also learned the importance of dog vaccinations. The article stated that “we have been able to get to a point where we have not seen a case of rabies in a domestic dog in the County in many years.” I immediately thought then of the importance of vaccinations for humans, especially for children.

Of course the primary benefit of vaccination is that it prevents disease. Immunization is considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century and experts agree that immunization is key to staying healthy. In one year, vaccines prevented 33,000 deaths in the U.S. and three million deaths worldwide.

Vaccines accounted for at least a 99.9% drop in cases of measles, diphtheria, smallpox, rubella, influenza and polio. These drops in disease rates directly reduce the bacteria and viruses that cause pneumonia. Pneumonia is the world’s leading killer of children, more than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. These drops in disease rates are primarily thanks to vaccination, not sanitation or improved hygiene.

The evidence is clear. Vaccinations are essential to our common good. They help us, as that famous Vulcan once said, to “live long and prosper.” After all, “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

RICH ANDREWS

Sun City, Ariz.