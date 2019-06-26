Mandernach, Baumhover receive Iowa Grocers scholarships

Tyler Mandernach, a graduate of Newell-Fonda High School, has been awarded the F. William Beckwith Scholarship. Brea Baumhover, a graduate of Storm Lake High School, has been awarded the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship. These scholarships were awarded through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2019-2020 academic year.

