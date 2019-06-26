Lori Johnson, 60, of Hartford, S.D., passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel (6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, S.D.) Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Westside Chapel.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Tim; her children: Justin (Alyssa) Johnson, Tea, S.D.; Aaron (Aly) Johnson, Humboldt, S.D.; and Staci Johnson, Sioux Falls, S.D.; her grandson Paxton Johnson, Humboldt; and sisters: Linda (Dave) Miller, Storm Lake; and Julie (Pat) Sutter, Des Moines.