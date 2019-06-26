Justin Elliott Band live at Buena Vista County Fair

Proud of their Boone, Iowa roots, the Justin Elliott Band is the result of the unexpected friendship of five guys brought together by their love of music. Ultimately, their collective sound can best be described as Southern Rock with a Country blend. They play a high-energy mix of original hits and cover songs including influences from Blackberry Smoke, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Cash and Jon Pardi.

