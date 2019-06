Graduating Iowa State University students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a ceremony on Friday, May 10, in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in Ames. As part of the celebration, each student received honors cords that were placed around their shoulders by the influential mentor of their choice.

