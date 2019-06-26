Help save more lives from cancer

Local residents from Buena Vista and Clay County can join together with the American Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer by participating at the Relay For Life of Clay County. The Relay will begin at 4 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 29.

