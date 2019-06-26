Dorothy Smith

Dorothy “Teenie” Smith, 92, of Storm Lake died June 18, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass was Saturday, June 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in the church cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Madelyne Smith, the daughter of Frank Donald and Madelyne (Grable) Smith, was born Dec. 26, 1926 in Peoria, Ill. Soon thereafter her older brother declared that she should be called Teenie and I guess you could say she “grew” into her name. Dorothy had fond memories of Peoria where her family was prominent in business and in the community, co-owning Clark-Smith Wholesale Hardware Company. In 1940 she moved to Storm Lake with her family and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1945. Following graduation Dorothy worked as secretary to the principal at Storm Lake High School followed by the BV County Recorder office. In 1958 she began her career at Buena Vista Abstract and Mortgage Co. where she worked as a dedicated abstractor for over 50 years. Her longevity in the field also brought her recognition by the Iowa Land Title Association.

She was an excellent golfer and once recorded a hole in one. She competed in the women’s golf league at both Lake Creek Country Club and Storm Lake Municipal Course, often being the winner of the lowest score or other prizes like longest putt or closest to the pin. She spent many years as a volunteer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes.

She was “super aunt” to her nieces, being found in attendance for every first communion, concert, play, graduation or sporting event. Many happy memories were made at her home on Lake Avenue near the lake. She had donuts or Oreos in the cookie jar for after-school or the occasional drop-in visit. Her home was always the family hub for 4th of July events and fireworks, picnics, homecoming parades and warm summer nights on her screened in porch.

Throughout her life she was most often found side by side with her sister Mary. They spent many days together running errands, helping with school and church activities, socializing with the coffee group or just hanging out. When Mary moved to Methodist Manor for her last years, Teenie was a daily faithful and loving visitor.

Teenie is survived by: nephew Tom King, Urbandale; children: Brian (Erin) King, Nantucket, Mass.; David King, Newport Beach, Calif.; Aaron (Kelli) King, West Des Moines; Sarah (Reggie) Voyles, Sac City; Lisa King, Ankeny; niece Alice Graves; children: Peter (Maggie) Graves and Eric Graves, all of Ventura, Calif.; niece Libby Kestel, Iowa City; niece Ann (Mark) Meyer; children: Matt, Makenzie, Megan and Macy of Mason City; brother-in-law Bill Kestel, Storm Lake; niece Nettie Renshaw, Algona; children: Erin (Aaron) Mobley, Algona; Ben, Algona; nephew Frank Donald “Bo” Smith III, Oakgrove, Ark.; and six great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding Teenie in death were her parents; brother Frank Donald Smith; sister Mary Alice; niece Colette King; and great-niece Laura King.