Dean Johnson

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Dean Johnson, 96, of Webb died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Spencer Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Webb. Burial will be in Garfield Township Cemetery in Webb. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.

