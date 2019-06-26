Alta-Aurelia splits pair of games to take second place in own tournament

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Alta-Aurelia hosted its annual tournament last Saturday and the Warriors finished in second place.
Alta-Aurelia defeated River Valley 7-3 in its first game of the day. The team had six hits. Abby Kraemer belted a triple and Angela Lopez delivered an RBI double. Jessica Flaherty, Sierra Hill and Brielle Engelmann each delivered an RBI single.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.