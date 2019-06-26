Alta-Aurelia gets good pitching in 4-1 Twin Lakes win over GTRA

Logan McCoy and Keaton Mork each had two hits, and Preston McCoy fired a two-hitter and struck out 10 as Alta-Aurelia got past Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 4-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday.

Aric Stephan, Cade Rohwer and Conrad Falck each added one hit. Stephan drove in a run.