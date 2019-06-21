Wedding plans

Mike and Amie Stark and Wayne and Ruth Stark of Storm Lake are pleased to announce the engagment of their daughter and granddaughter, Sally Stark, to Bruce Robbins, son of Joyce Robbins and the late Donald Robbins of Alta. Sally is a 2008 graduate of Storm Lake High School and a 2012 graduate of Coe College with degrees in English literature and creative writing. She is employed at Storm Lake USPS. Bruce is a 1986 graduate of Alta High School and studied education at BV College.

