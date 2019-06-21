SL rallies in 7th to beat Western Christian, 7-6

Published Friday, June 21, 2019
Jessica Slight singled to score the go-ahead run and cap a two-run seventh-inning rally as Storm Lake came back to beat Western Christian 7-6 on Monday at Hull.
The Tornadoes scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Wolfpack scored two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to go ahead 6-5.
