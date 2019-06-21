Ridge View defeats Lawton-Bronson

Published Friday, June 21, 2019
Madeline Else went 3-for-3 and scored three runs and Emerson Else drove in four runs to help lead 14th-ranked Ridge View to a 6-3 win over Lawton-Bronson in a Western Valley Conference game on Monday at Galva.
The Raptors plated two runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
