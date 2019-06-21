Patton wins Iowa Junior Girls Amateur

Published Friday, June 21, 2019
Annika Patton of Aurelia put together a pair of fine rounds of golf to win the 2019 Iowa Junior Girls Amateur by 13 shots on Wednesday in Indianola.
Patton, who posted a 76 in the opening round, fired a 79 in the second round to finish with a 36-hole total of 155 and beat Allison Nuss of New Hampton in the 16-18 year-old division.
