Patton wins Iowa Junior Girls Amateur

Annika Patton of Aurelia put together a pair of fine rounds of golf to win the 2019 Iowa Junior Girls Amateur by 13 shots on Wednesday in Indianola.

Patton, who posted a 76 in the opening round, fired a 79 in the second round to finish with a 36-hole total of 155 and beat Allison Nuss of New Hampton in the 16-18 year-old division.