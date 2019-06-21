NORTHWEST IOWA FISHING REPORT

Black Hawk Lake: Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Water level is about eight inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill is fair. Use crawlers fished under a bobber in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Walleye is fair. Use leeches or crankbaits along Ice House Point shoreline, the east end near the outlet rock piles off Cottonwood Point, and the east basin. Most action has been in the mornings or evenings. Black crappie is fair.

