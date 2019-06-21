Jean Bridson, 95, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Terril. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Leaila Jean Bridson, the daughter of Enos and Bess (Shaffar) Fairchild, was born on Sept. 21, 1923 in Rembrandt. Jean was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith.

Jean was raised in Terril where she attended grade school and high school. After graduating from Terril High School in 1941, Jean attended AIB in Des Moines. While in Des Moines attending school, she worked at a law office. She worked for a short time at a bank in Spencer. Then she worked until her retirement serving as cashier from 1943-1947 at the State Bank of Terril. She did an amazing job at balancing work and raising a family.

On Feb. 25, 1945, Jean was united in marriage to Erwin Bridson. The couple married during WWII and honeymooned in California before Erwin returned to active duty in the Navy.

In 1982, Jean and Erwin moved to Storm Lake to be closer to their grandchildren.

In the mid-80s Erwin’s health declined, needing dialysis for failing kidneys. After training in Iowa City, they spent nine years doing in-home dialysis in their home at Storm Lake.

She loved growing roses, piano music and occasionally would break out in a tap-dance. Jean kept herself current in politics, news and weather daily. She was a proud democrat. Most of all she loved and dedicated herself to her granddaughters and great-grandsons.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings: Mary Lou Plautz, Estel Fairchild and Phyllis (Keith) Bridson; daughter, Deboney (Richard) Langner; grandchildren: Melanie (Justin) Langner Yarosevich and Kayleen (Kevin) Jensen; great-grandchildren: Joseph and Benjamin Langner Yarosevich; Owen and Elijah Jensen; many nieces and nephews; double cousins (Jean and Phyllis married brothers, Erwin and Keith Bridson); and extended family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Bess (Schaffar) Fairchild; daughter, Pam Bridson; husband, Erwin Bridson; and brothers, Robert and Dan Fairchild.