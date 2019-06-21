Jayne Paulsen

Published Friday, June 21, 2019

Jayne Paulsen, 55, of Albert City died June 17, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Church in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements. 

