Jayne Paulsen
Jayne Paulsen, 55, of Albert City died June 17, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Church in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
