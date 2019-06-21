Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Sandy Pingle spoke about Genesis Development, bringing an update on the philosophy and programs relating to adults with special needs on June 17. There are no longer any sheltered workshops. Instead clients are supported in jobs in the community. There are about 44 clients working in Storm Lake and about 77 total in the area served by the Storm Lake Office. Sandy expressed thanks and appreciation for the cooperation and support of the Storm Lake community.

