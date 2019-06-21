A healthcare solution

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Healthcare is shaping up again to be one of the biggest topics of the next election. No one seems to have an answer to it, least of all Trump and Republicans, who keep promising us great health coverage at low cost, but still have not delivered anything. Their only action has been to dismantle Obama’s Affordable Care Plan which, while it wasn’t perfect, was at least a try at coming up with health insurance for all Americans.

Democrats want national health insurance while Republicans want to keep it in the private sector. I have a plan that might satisfy both.

People should be able to buy private insurance, buy into Medicare, or not buy any insurance at all — with the resulting consequences.

Anyone should be allowed to buy into Medicare at a cost of $200 per month, until they reach age 65, when they would become fully vested in Medicare as they are now and the $200 monthly premium would end. This would cover 80% of their medical expenses, and if they want supplemental coverage they could purchase that from private insurers as is the case already. (Comprehensive supplemental and prescription insurance costs about $200 per month from private insurers.) Low income people would receive assistance.

FICA withholding for all wage-earners would increase from the current 7.65% to 7.75%, barely noticeable on your take-home pay but it would greatly solidify the Social Security and Medicare trust funds and extend their solvency for decades.

If you’d rather not be part of early Medicare, you can continue to buy private health insurance, but if you want to join Medicare later, you would have to wait two years, to prevent people from jumping in and out of Medicare when it suits them. This waiting period would be waived for a major life event, like a marriage or birth.

You could also choose to go without insurance, but if that’s the case, and if you don’t have enough money to pay for your medical care, the government would pay for it and put a lien on your estate to recover the cost. You could not transfer any of your assets to anyone, even upon your death, until that debt was recovered from your estate.

Health care facilities which receive federal money and doctors who received government loans or scholarships in medical school would be required to treat all Medicare patients. (Nearly all hospitals and doctors do already.) For-profit hospitals and doctors that decline to treat Medicare patients would face a big tax consequence for public service. It would be bad business anyway for most hospitals and doctors to decline Medicare patients, which supply the majority of their patients today. Most rural hospitals and medical clinics would close without Medicare and Medicaid. Only Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeons can survive without Medicare.

And the government would finally be allowed to negotiate drug prices with the manufacturers.

Assuming 50 million people sign up for early Medicare, and 80% of them have no significant claims because of their relatively young ages, there should be plenty of revenue to be self-sufficient, without need for subsidies from taxpayers. We could give the plan seven years to prove itself; if it didn’t work as promised, the early Medicare adapters could transition back to private plans. Give consumers the choice instead of politicians and let the marketplace decide. There’s nothing more American than that.

My plan would satisfy Democrats who want a public option and Republicans who want to maintain private health insurance. And unless you were wealthy, you’d be crazy to go without insurance and lose all your assets because of a big health calamity in your family. Private insurers would stay in business and competition would force them to be better operators.

I like the idea of opening Medicare to all because it has provided great coverage to me and Mary at a reasonable cost for the past three years. And as an employer I like it because it would help get small businesses out of the health insurance business. Our employees could get better coverage at a lower cost than we can provide it through our private group plan.

In all modesty, I think my idea is a pretty good one. But I know this for sure: Doing anything is better than the mess we continue to foist on the American people.