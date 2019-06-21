Familiar face

Misty Gray, SW Iowa state library consultant, conducted a training for the library directors and trustees of Buena Vista County on June 13 at Alta Community Library. Misty was formerly the Storm Lake Library director. In attendance were directors and trustees from Albert City, Alta, Newell, Storm Lake, Sioux Rapids, Linn Grove and Rembrandt.

