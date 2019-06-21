Dorothy Smith

Dorothy "Teenie" Smith, 92, of Storm Lake died June 18, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.