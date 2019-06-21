Blank Park Zoo visits Alta Library

During the wait for the zoo program to begin at Alta Library, Sally VanHouten read a story, Wild About Books. Bailey Douglas demonstrated what adaptation is. Kennedy volunteered to be the alien and had to figure out what she needed to survive in the desert or water. Survival items would include goggles, fins, scales, slippers, wings, ears and a tail.

