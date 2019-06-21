Big inning hurts Sioux Central in setback to MMCRU

The big inning proved to be costly for Sioux Central as MMCRU scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away and beat the Rebels 10-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Marcus.

Sioux Central was held to six hits in the game. Taylor Krager had a triple while Maggie McGuire and Alex Olsen each doubled. Kendra Casey, Zamara Geisinger and Halle Laursen each singled.