Traveling campers visit the museum

A great group of campers from Minnesota, Sioux City, Woodbine and Adel toured Buena Vista County Historical Society Museum. The museum enjoyed the adults along with young ones. This group enjoys touring Iowa and the many special sites it has to offer. The museum thanks them for choosing the museum this month.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.