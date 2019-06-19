Storm Lake outlasts Sioux Central to win 13-10 slugfest

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Storm Lake jumped out to a 12-2 lead after three innings before holding off a late charge by Sioux Central as the Tornadoes won a wild 13-10 game last Thursday at Peterson.
The Tornadoes scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and seven in the third to take a 12-2 lead. The Rebels countered with three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.
