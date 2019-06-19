St. Mary’s girls split twin-bill with WB-Mallard

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Emily Nothwehr and Ellie Bacon each went 3-for-3 and Elli Jensen gave up just one hit over 42⁄3 innings as Storm Lake St. Mary’s defeated West Bend-Mallard 14-4 in the second game of a doubleheader last Thursday at Memorial Field.
St. Mary’s scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third and five more in the fifth.
