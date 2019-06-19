Spectacular entertainment

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Award-winning blues artist Rob Lumbard performs at Spectacular
Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Rob Lumbard will be debuting at the Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake at the Sunset Park Bandshell Wednesday, July 3 with a performance at 6:45 p.m. He will also entertain blues fans Thursday, July 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Chautauqua Park.
