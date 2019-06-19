Softball tournament champions

The Storm Lake third and fourth grade softball team placed first in the Field of Dreams Tournament on June 8. The Tornadoes beat Sioux Central 4-1, lost to Okoboji 5-2 and then came back to beat MMCRU 4-3 to earn the top spot. Team members pictured from left to right are, front row: America Najera. Second row: Jessa Fetrow, Dani Drey, Ruby Phelps and Alekxa Rodriguez. Third row: Abree Maldonado, Sofia Gonzalez, Abbygail Wunschel, Dani Young, Tatiana Jovel, Madison Ripke and Peyton Phelps.

