SL girls complete season sweep of Cherokee

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Skylar Cole collected three hits including a home run at the plate and pitched a three-hitter while striking out 12 batters in the circle as Storm Lake completed the season sweep of Cherokee with an 11-4 win in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Cherokee.
Storm Lake scored three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to pull away.
