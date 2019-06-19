Sioux Central scores in seventh to clip Pocahontas in Twin Lakes play

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Sioux Central scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Rebels went on to beat Pocahontas Area 3-2 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Pocahontas.
The Rebels won the game despite getting only four hits. Keaton Lindner had two singles. Caden Webber and Trent Anderson each singled. Anderson drove in a run and Caleb Rock scored twice.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.