Sioux Central scores in seventh to clip Pocahontas in Twin Lakes play

Sioux Central scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Rebels went on to beat Pocahontas Area 3-2 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Pocahontas.

The Rebels won the game despite getting only four hits. Keaton Lindner had two singles. Caden Webber and Trent Anderson each singled. Anderson drove in a run and Caleb Rock scored twice.