RV uses fast start to beat MVAOCOU

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Ridge View scored nine runs in the third inning and added five more in the fifth as the Raptors defeated MVAOCOU 14-0 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday.
Ridge View pounded out 14 hits, including three by Rachel Kenny. Emerson Else, Kara Richard, Beth Meyer and Emma Vohs all added two apiece.
