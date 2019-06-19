RV no-hit by MVAO ace in 10-0 loss

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Ridge View was stymied on no hits as MVAOCOU defeated the Raptors 10-0 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday.
Tracin Price took the loss. He allowed seven hits and five earned runs, walked five and struck out five over four innings. Cade Harriman gave up six hits and five earned runs, walked three and struck out two in 11⁄3 innings.
