RV FFA attend leadership training

The Ridge View FFA officer team attended Chapter Officer Leadership Training at Dordt College in Sioux Center on June 4. While there, the officers strengthened skills such as communication, advocating for agriculture, and connecting with the community. In addition, each officer learned skills specific to his/her office so that he/she can be an effective leader for the FFA chapter. From left: Paige Padavich, Katlyn Wiese, Connor Pickhinke and Kael Wiese.

