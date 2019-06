Bill Wessendorf of Newell will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 1. His family will honor the occasion with a casual come and go at the Newell Golf Course clubhouse from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. If unable to attend, cards can reach him at PO Box 382, Newell, IA 50568.

