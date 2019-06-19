Nine-run inning propels Alta-Aurelia to Twin Lakes win

Alta-Aurelia scored nine runs in the third inning to take control and tacked on four more runs in the fourth as the Warriors went on to beat Manson Northwest Webster 16-5 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

The Warriors finished the game with eight hits. Michael Ryherd, Logan McCoy and Trey Engelmann all had two hits apiece. Keaton Mork and Conrad Falck each added one hit.