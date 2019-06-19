Newell-Fonda picks up Twin Lakes win over GTRA, 10-6

Kylie Robinson went 4-for-4 and drove in a run to power a 16-hit attack as No. 4-ranked Newell-Fonda bested Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10-6 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.