Newell-Fonda fares well in Fort Dodge Tournament

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Newell-Fonda participated in the Fort Dodge Tournament last Friday and Saturday and came away with two wins in three games.
The Mustangs were edged by Ballard 6-5. Megan Morenz had two of the team’s six hits. Maggie Walker had a two-run single and Ella Larsen drove in a run with a double. Olivia Larsen scored two runs.
