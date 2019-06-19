Newell-Fonda downs Twin Lakes Conference rival St. Mary’s

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Mason Dicks had two hits and drove in four runs and R.J. Rojas doubled and drove in four runs as Newell-Fonda defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16-3 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Wednesday night at Memorial Field.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, four in the third and five more in the fourth.
