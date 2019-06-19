Margaret Gregersen, 91, of Storm Lake died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 14, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery.

Margaret Virginia Gregersen, the daughter of Arthur and Emma (Hansen) Nelsen, was born on June 29, 1927 in Atlantic.

Margaret grew up in Atlantic where she attended grade school and graduated from Atlantic High School and then attended Buena Vista College where she studied accounting.

On May 26, 1946, Margaret was united in marriage to Sigard Burdette Gregersen in Atlantic. The couple was blessed with four children: Pamela, Vicki, Rob and Brent.

Throughout her working career, Margaret worked in accounting and co-owned the Harlan Beach Resort in Spirit Lake with her husband from 1963-1998.

Margaret was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as a deacon at the church. Margaret was also a member of the China Painters of America and Sewing Club.

In her free time, Margaret loved playing cards (especially Pinochle) and playing bingo with her great-grandson at Otsego Place. On the side, Margaret baked wedding cakes and did design work on cakes. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband. They went on a Hawaiian vacation, two cruises to the Caribbean and an Alaskan trip for their 50th anniversary.

Until 2017, she resided at her summer home on Spirit Lake to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Pam (Norm) Wolff of Newell; Vicki (Marty) Jorgensen of Urbandale; Rob (Charlotte) Gregersen of Bennington, Neb.; Brent (Mara) Gregersen of Queen Creek, Ariz.; grandchildren: Kurt Wolff, Kim (Sid) Bodholdt, Kelli (Tony) Rhiner, Becky (Darrin) Ihnen, Matt (Nikki) Jorgensen, Julie (Jessie) Parker, Fowler Gregersen, Emma Gregersen, Preston Gregersen, Paige Gregersen; great-grandchildren: Madison (Jake) Porter, Max Bodholdt, Mason Bodholdt, Morgan Bodholdt, Jorgan (Elijah) Kragt, Laine Wolff, Reagen Wolff, Kayla (Wyatt) Lunning, Elizabeth Rhiner, Easton Rhiner, Kelsey (Jordan) Veurink, Kilee (Ed) Cotton, Jake Ihnen (Alycia), Jayla Parker, Jase Parker, Hailee Jorgensen, Taylor Jorgensen; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dick Wright; and extended family and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sigard Burdette (Bud) Gregersen; grandson, Brandon Jorgensen; three sisters, four brothers, two nieces and one nephew.