A little bit country on euphonium

Guest euphonium soloist Vince Kenney played circles around the tune “The Yellow Rose of Texas” impressing the audience gathered for Sunday afternoon’s municipal band concert. Vince is assistant director of bands and assistant professor of low brass at Drake University. The Storm Lake Municipal Band will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Sunset Park Band Shell. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

