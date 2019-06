Vee and Bill Tutt of rural Storm Lake will celebate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 21. Your wishes may be sent to 5602 105th Ave., Storm Lake. They are the parents of Randy of Storm Lake, Roxi Dreeszen of Spirit Lake, Greg of Keller, Texas and Steve of Tulsa, Okla.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.