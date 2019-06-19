Gary Mongan

Graveside memorial services for Gary C. Mongan, 82, of Warrenton, Va., formerly of Aurelia, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Aurelia, with Pastor Bruce Rapp officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Grashoff-McManus American Legion Post #390 of Aurelia.

Gary Chandler Mongan, the son of Ralph Guy and Marianne Elizabeth (Chandler) Mongan, was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Aurelia. He attended Aurelia Community School, graduating in 1954. After graduation, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marines on May 27, 1954. He served for almost 17 years where he was in radio repair and later traveled the world installing telephones in U.S. military bases.

On March 26, 1971 Gary was united in marrage to Keiko, and the couple made their home in Warrenton, Va.

Gary died in his home on March 6, 2019.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Keiko and son Sabo Mongan, both of Warrenton, Va.; sister Gayle Brownmiller of Aurelia; two cousins: Sheryl and her husband Jerry Namanny of Cherokee; and Loren and Deb Mongan of Aurelia; and other relatives and friends.