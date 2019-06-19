Arline Schill

Arline Estlund Schill passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Oakview Nursing Home in Conrad.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge. She was laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery at Fort Dodge. Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown handled arrangements.

Arline was born in Fort Dodge, to Robert and Melinda (Pingel) Estlund on April 13, 1927. She graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1945, and then attended Stephen’s College in Missouri. On Aug. 12, 1947, Arline was married to Harold Andrew Schill in Fort Dodge. Their marriage was blessed with six children: twins Graceanne and Georgeanne, Marthajane, Richard, John and Harold Gus II. They lived in Fort Dodge for many years, followed by residence in Storm Lake and Muscatine. After Andy’s death, Arline returned to Storm Lake, then Schaller and Union.

Arline was a loving homemaker, creative cook, Bridge and King’s Corner player, PEO president and Elder in the Presbyterian church. She loved her family and her Christmas tree was decorated solely with pictures of her family. Her selfless compassion throughout her lifetime touched many in times of need.

Arline was preceded in death by her husband, H. Andrew in May 1991; infant daughter Georgeanne; son-in-law Jim Bisenius; and her parents.

She is survived by her children: Graceanne (Syd) Beckord of Sun City, Ariz.; Jane Bisenius of Schaller; Rick (Susan) Schill of Union; John (Chris) Schill of Union; and Gus (Kay) Schill of Asheville, N.C.; and grandchildren: Andy, Sara, Marge, Adam, Molly, Zack, Gwyn, Lindsey, Amanda, Matt, Elizabeth, Michael, David and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren: Anna, Mina, Audrey, Ben, Hudson, Jacob, Jasmin, Junior, Brody, Brock, Brayden, Erin, Ella, Ben, Kara, Brooklyn, Grace, Sophia, Claire, Dominic and Luca.